You're Invited to My Discord LOA Chat Server for Liberty-Minded
I love freedom, and right now I see more authoritarianism from the political left in the US.
Feb 2
•
Barbara Wegner
2
1
11:23
September 2025
Eye For An Eye - Did YHWH Say That?
Jesus tells us no, YHWH didn't.
Sep 20, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
3
God Hears Righteous Prayers for Justice
I was in shock about Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Sep 14, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
2
2
April 2025
The Proof is in Your Actions, Not Your Words/Arguments
I was looking at the Nazarene Acts of the Apostles again, AKA Recognitions of Clement. I highly recommend the whole book. But, I thought maybe I could…
Apr 8, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
1
1
Hebrews 1 & The Trinity
Why Would Trinitarians Use These Verses to Prove Their Beliefs?
Apr 6, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
March 2025
Choose The Bread of Life, Not the Flesh of Death
Listen now | A Tale of Two YHWHs
Mar 30, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
1
52:43
Early Hebrew Christian Resources List
Because we were all born in a CULTure that spreads lies like wildfire, we need to do our own studies.
Mar 9, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
2
3
The Way to the Father That I Followed
Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
Mar 9, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
1
1
Canonicity of the Bible
From God or Constantine?
Mar 9, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
Idolatry in Relationships & Marriage
Videos Part I & Part II
Mar 9, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
1
1:20:02
At-One-Ment & Atonement Theories
Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
Mar 8, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
2
Becoming One With God By Following Our Heart
Watch now | Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
Mar 8, 2025
•
Barbara Wegner
1:20:27
