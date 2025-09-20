Leaves of The Tree: Healing the Nations With Good Vibrations

Leaves of The Tree: Healing the Nations With Good Vibrations

Choose The Bread of Life, Not the Flesh of Death
Listen now | A Tale of Two YHWHs
  Barbara Wegner
52:43
Early Hebrew Christian Resources List
Because we were all born in a CULTure that spreads lies like wildfire, we need to do our own studies.
  Barbara Wegner
The Way to the Father That I Followed
Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
  Barbara Wegner
Canonicity of the Bible
From God or Constantine?
  Barbara Wegner
Idolatry in Relationships & Marriage
Videos Part I & Part II
  Barbara Wegner
1:20:02
At-One-Ment & Atonement Theories
Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
  Barbara Wegner
Becoming One With God By Following Our Heart
Watch now | Note: If you’re new to this Substack, I’m copying old articles I wrote to get rid of my old website.
  Barbara Wegner
1:20:27
