Leaves of The Tree: Healing the Nations With Good Vibrations

About Leaves of the Tree Healing

I started Leaves of the Tree Healing (the website) quite a few years ago. These articles were written around 2018. I am trying to transfer the articles onto Substack so I can stop paying for hosting for the website. Not everything I wrote in the past is agreed with by me today. If you disagree with something, simply ask me if I still agree and we can talk about my current thoughts. Below is my old introduction article:

The strangest Christianity you've ever heard of, because it looks into what the early followers of Jesus taught, that Paul was a false apostle and Jesus came to stop the sacrifices that were not of God, his Father. Jesus never claimed to be YHWH.

