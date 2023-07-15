Why subscribe?

About Leaves of the Tree Healing

I started Leaves of the Tree Healing (the website) quite a few years ago. These articles were written around 2018. I am trying to transfer the articles onto Substack so I can stop paying for hosting for the website. Not everything I wrote in the past is agreed with by me today. If you disagree with something, simply ask me if I still agree and we can talk about my current thoughts. Below is my old introduction article: