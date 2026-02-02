You're Invited to My Discord LOA Chat Server for Liberty-Minded

I love freedom, and right now I see more authoritarianism from the political left in the US. It’s the weird woke culture that says they’re all about freedom, authenticity, and inclusion, while being completely authoritarian, inauthentic, and excluding people who disagree with them. The gaslighting is extreme.

I also love the idea of the law of attraction because it is where we all hold true power (the power to change our thoughts and mindsets). You cannot change another person’s beliefs by telling them that they can no longer talk about them. The censors believe they have power to change the world that way, but they’re wrong.

The only true power is the power we have to control how our lives go by controlling our thoughts, working through trauma or general fears, and becoming more confident to build a better lives for ourselves.

We all share that power of thought. It’s the great equalizer. So the so-called minorities might disagree that I say they have as much power as a president does, but they only hate that idea if they want to use “victimhood” as a status symbol to gain something through manipulation.

People who feel powerless and want to change are happy to read and learn about where their true power lies. So I write and make videos about the law of attraction to help those people, who actually want help.

What is odd is that when I join groups on Facebook or other apps about the law of attraction, I feel like I’m in the minority because many of the people in there are anti-Trump, pro-transgender, or feeling like we’re living in a patriarchy.

So I looked up groups that combined my more politically right-libertarian views and the law of attraction. I was introduced to the law of attraction because of the early Christians (Essenes) and for some reason the more conservative groups that have Christians are against the law of attraction.

Eventually I was fed up with my perfect niche group not existing, so I created it.

My “Garden of Freedom” Discord Server

I made a discord server, “Garden of Freedom: Law‑of‑Attraction, Vegetarian, Conservative/Libertarian Community.” Let me explain the title. It may change over time, but here’s why I put it this way to begin with….

JOIN GARDEN OF FREEDOM

Garden of Freedom

The title is based off the “Garden of Eden,” which is basically paradise. But I used the term “Freedom” to refer to the people who do not want to control others, but want to control themselves so that they can find freedom in their lives. To willfully control your own thoughts for your betterment is true power and freedom.

Law of Attraction

The main focus is the Law of Attraction & Self Help. There are also chat rooms for Health & Lifestyle - discussing physical & mental health.

Vegetarian

The early Hebrews were vegetarian for sure, perhaps vegan, but Eden was vegan. So that seems to be the God of the Bible’s actual perfect plan. But you don’t have to be vegetarian or vegan to join. Most of my readers are not. There will just be a section for Food & Drink recipes for the vegetarians/vegans that are there. And, I specify it because I don’t want any meat-posting in the group. So long as you don’t break that rule, you’re completely welcome in.

I know some meaties might really not want to talk about health with that rule in place. That’s fine. You all have plenty of other places to talk about that. The food and health sections are in different places, separate from the law of attraction stuff.

Conservative/Libertarian

You don’t have to be political at all. You don’t have to be someone who votes. But wokeness is against the rules and if you can get along with other right-libertarian leaning people, then you are free to join.

Free to Join

You are free to join, regardless of what you believe or eat, just don’t break the rules. There’s a survey to learn more about people when joining, and from that certain chatrooms become visible. If you’re not into vegetarian / health stuff, you don’t have to see it if you don’t want to.

Anti-Drama

I also write The Drama of It All on Substack, so “playing victim” or witchhunts, and anything woke (but I repeat myself) are against the rules, and I mean it. Just let me know if you see it happening. I don’t put up with drama. If you have found other Discord servers full of drama, then consider mine.

Art

This is not in the title (which had to be pretty short but informative). But I added an art discussion channel as well. I love creating art, and try to find time to draw when I can. Also, under the Health & Lifestyle category is a chat called “Basic needs of humans” based off of Tim Fletcher’s list of the basic needs, which includes art/beauty/awe-inspiring things. We need those in our lives.

It’s Empty Right Now - Be A Founder

As I write this, my server is completely empty besides me and Carl-bot. The first members to join will be given a role tag “Founding Member.” I am hoping people will join and together we can grow it. I have absolutely no idea how many law of attraction believers align with the rest of my niche group. But I want to know, and will work on attracting them.

I know some people exist, because I’ve chatted with them before. I’ll post this invite on Substack and my YouTube channel to start with. But if you’re interested, it would be great if through word of mouth it was shared.

GARDEN OF FREEDOM

Here is an example of some of the chatrooms set up:

If you’ve been following my decluttering journey, there is also an “energy clearing” chat section under manifestation techniques.

The Discord invite might fail after 7 days. If it does, just contact me if you want in. I think I can make it so others can search and find the Discord, but I wanted to start inviting people from my work (Substack/YouTube) first.

Leave a comment

Message Barbara Wegner

Still not sure you want to join? Here were the rules I came up with (but remember it’s a work in progress and I have a “suggestion box”:

People with different viewpoints ARE allowed to be here and chat, but cannot push a viewpoint that goes against the rules. RULES No Drama* Allowed: Treat everyone with respect. Absolutely no harassment, witch hunting, sexism (against women or men), or racism will be tolerated. No sharing of images or articles promoting meat-eating (this is considered harassment in a vegetarian community). No spam or self-promotion (server invites, advertisements, etc) without permission from a staff member. This includes DMing fellow members. No age-restricted or obscene content. This includes text, images, or links featuring nudity, sex, hard violence, or other graphically disturbing content. There are plenty of other places on the internet to do those things. We don’t want any of it here. If you see something against the rules or something that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, let staff know (with proof). We want this server to be a welcoming space! No wokism allowed. This includes the idea that people of a certain sex can change their sex, that women are oppressed with no ability to better that situation (victim mentality), etc. Wokism is actually a part of the Drama Triangle (rule #1), but some people need this repeated. *The Drama Triangle consists of the following roles: Savior/Rescuer, Persecutor, & Victim. We don’t want drama here where someone “plays victim,” and says that person is “persecuting” me, etc. The phrase, “playing victim” means taking zero personal responsibility for your point of attraction. If someone is breaking the rules above (such as harassing) then feel free to report it to the mod. We do NOT want that here. But we also don’t want witch-hunts.

JOIN NOW