Growing up in a Christian family, I was wary about what the New Agers were calling the “Law of Attraction” (LOA) until I started studying the early followers of Jesus (Yehoshua), the Essenes. I ran across a video about the 7 Essene Mirrors from Gregg Braden and I realized the Law of Attraction is actually biblical. All of a sudden these past experiences in my life made sense and I was able to see, in real-time, how these mirrors were affecting my current relationships and experiences. Then I started to look within and judge myself, and then make changes within myself, and I saw how those changes affected the world around me afterward. I know from experience how this works.

Jesus (Yehoshua) told us to judge things based on the fruit they give off and taking care of your inner spiritual life is great fruit. Some people may be very greedy and focus on trying to use the LOA to attract money and fame, and those things may come, but they can’t escape the mirrors that reflect what’s negative in themselves. No one can. The “rules of this world” are simple, who we are inside is what our reality looks like. If we’re angry inside, we’ll attract things that make us angry, or angry people, so that we will finally learn our lesson and be forgiving so we can be forgiven.

Even though the mirrors may show us negative things in our life, the mirrors are not negative in any way. They are actually there to help us grow spiritually. And Christ’s main teaching was to love everyone as yourself. That is the golden rule, and it’s found in many religions, not just Christianity. The reason he said this is because if you love everyone as you want to be loved, you will then be loved that way according to the “law of attraction” or the “rules of this world”.

Florence Scovel Shinn wrote a book called “The Game of Life and How To Play It” which describes this same idea. In it she brings up the biblical basis for why she believes it works. If you would like to read it, I have created this PDF file of it, so you click the link to download it and the audio book is below. In the book she discusses many affirmations which can change your life.

Gregg Braden also has many videos on how the best way to pray is to believe the prayer has already been answered. It’s a feeling inside of gratitude in faith that brings hat we desire into the world.

Jesus (Yehoshua) said he could do nothing on his own. It was the Father in him doing the works. We can’t do anything on our own, but it is the Father/Spirit inside of us that does the works. We just have to pray in the same name/character of Jesus (Yehoshua). How did he pray? He prayed with perfect faith that what he asked for would happen because he only prayed for his Father’s will to be done. As long as we’re praying for our Father’s will to be done, the only limit to our prayers is our belief (faith) that He can make our prayers a reality. By our faith, we are saved. If we 100% believe that what we’re praying for will happen because it’s in our Father’s will, it will happen.

John 14:10 Believest thou not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? the words that I speak unto you I speak not of myself: but the Father that dwelleth in me, He doeth the works. 11 Believe me that I am in the Father, and the Father in me: or else believe me for the very works’ sake. 12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father. 13 And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the son. 14 If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it. 15 If ye love me, keep my commandments 16 and I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another comforter, that he may abide with you for ever; 17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

As long as we have repented, and keep our Father’s commandments, and thus, come in Christ’s name/character anything we ask for will be given to us. If we pray for our Father’s will to be done above our own and to be led to the truth of what He wants in our lives then we will get what we desire. He wants everyone to be free from lies, deceptions, and sin. So pray for truth and freedom from sin, knowing that He provides the way.

For more information on how the affirmations are biblical, you may also enjoy this playlist of videos where I discuss the bible verses that led me to come to this conclusion and see such positive results in my life.